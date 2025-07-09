Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 758.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 50.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

GRBK stock opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.21. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

