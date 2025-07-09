GSK’s (GSK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,450 ($19.71) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSK. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Get GSK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,413.50 ($19.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,438.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,418.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,678.68 ($22.82).

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 44.90 ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that GSK will post 175.980975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($19.51) per share, with a total value of £19,372.50 ($26,335.64). Also, insider Wendy Becker acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($19.51) per share, for a total transaction of £7,820.75 ($10,631.80). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,835 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.