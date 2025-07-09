Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $322,980.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.70, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,091,767.60. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total transaction of $331,646.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $333,368.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $359,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $296,828.00.

On Monday, May 19th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $301,350.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $291,704.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $277,508.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $265,216.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $272,860.00.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $230.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.23 and a 200 day moving average of $203.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 576.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.16. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

