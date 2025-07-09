HC Wainwright Cuts Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Price Target to $20.00

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

JSPR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $64.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

JSPR stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.69.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

