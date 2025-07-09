HC Wainwright Cuts Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Price Target to $20.00

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2025

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

JSPR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $64.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

View Our Latest Report on Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

JSPR stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.69.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.