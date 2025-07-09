HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.30 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NAK

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

Shares of NAK stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $970.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of -0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 23.2% during the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 571.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,073 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.