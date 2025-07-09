Head-To-Head Analysis: Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) & Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) and Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Constellium has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alcoa has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Constellium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellium $7.34 billion 0.28 $56.00 million $0.46 31.48 Alcoa $11.90 billion 0.66 $60.00 million $3.32 9.20

This table compares Constellium and Alcoa”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alcoa has higher revenue and earnings than Constellium. Alcoa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Constellium and Alcoa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellium 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alcoa 1 5 7 0 2.46

Constellium presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.22%. Alcoa has a consensus target price of $42.31, indicating a potential upside of 38.49%. Given Alcoa’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alcoa is more favorable than Constellium.

Profitability

This table compares Constellium and Alcoa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellium 0.92% 7.74% 1.34% Alcoa 6.79% 18.56% 7.02%

Summary

Alcoa beats Constellium on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, as well as foil stock for the flexible packaging market. This segment also supplies automotive body sheets and heat exchangers for the automotive market; and specialty reflective sheets. The Aerospace & Transportation segment provides rolled aluminum products, including aerospace plates, sheets, and extrusions; and aerospace wing skins, as well as plates and sheets for use in transportation, industry, and defense applications. The Automotive Structures & Industry segment offers extruded aluminium products and aluminium structural components for the automotive industry, including crash-management systems, body structures, side impact beams, and battery enclosures; and fabricates hard and soft alloy extruded profiles for various industry applications in the automotive, engineering, rail, and other transportation end markets. This segment also provides downstream technology and services, which include pre-machining, surface treatment, research and development, and technical support services. It sells its products directly or through distributors in France, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States, as well as Shanghai, and Seoul. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses. The company offers primary aluminum in the form of alloy ingot or value-add ingot to customers that produce products for the transportation, building and construction, packaging, wire, and other industrial markets; and flat-rolled aluminum in the form of sheet, which is sold primarily to customers that produce beverage and food cans. In addition, it owns hydro power plants that generates and sells electricity in the wholesale market to traders, large industrial consumers, distribution companies, and other generation companies. The company was formerly known as Alcoa Upstream Corporation and changed its name to Alcoa Corporation in October 2016. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

