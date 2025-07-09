Head-To-Head Analysis: Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) vs. National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) and Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Research and Intertek Gp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 0.00 Intertek Gp 0 1 0 2 3.33

Dividends

National Research pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Intertek Gp pays an annual dividend of $2.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. National Research pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

47.3% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of National Research shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Intertek Gp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares National Research and Intertek Gp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $143.06 million 2.69 $24.78 million $1.03 16.38 Intertek Gp $4.34 billion 2.38 $441.39 million N/A N/A

Intertek Gp has higher revenue and earnings than National Research.

Volatility & Risk

National Research has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intertek Gp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and Intertek Gp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 17.14% 71.33% 18.67% Intertek Gp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intertek Gp beats National Research on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty. The company also offers marketing solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. In addition, it provides experience solutions, such as patient experience, employee engagement, health risk assessments, care transition, and improvement tools. Further, the company provides reputation solutions that allow healthcare organizations to share a picture of their organization and ensure that timely and relevant content informs consumer decision-making; and governance solutions for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. National Research Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Intertek Gp

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy. It offers quality assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, accredited third-party management systems auditing and certification, technical inspection, second-party supplier auditing and supply chain solutions, sustainability data verification, process performance analysis and training, food safety testing, hygiene and safety audits, advisory and consulting, and validation services, as well as hardware, software, and cyber security solutions. The company also provides asset performance management, analytical testing, non-destructive and materials testing, engineering, cargo and inventory inspection, analytical assessment, calibration, supply-chain traceability, and related research and technical services, as well as support services in product development, regulatory authorization, chemical testing, and production. It serves a range of industries, including textiles, footwear, toys, hardlines, home appliances, consumer electronics, information and communication technology, automotive, aerospace, lighting, building products, industrial and renewable energy products, oil and gas, petrochemical, minerals, exploration, ore and mining, building and construction, solar energy, energy storage, green hydrogen, petroleum and biofuels, agricultural supply chain, food, transportation, chemicals and pharma, and healthcare, as well as governments and regulatory bodies. The company was founded in 1885 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

