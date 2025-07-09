Head to Head Comparison: Ardent Health (ARDT) versus Its Rivals

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ardent Health to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ardent Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardent Health 3.73% 16.07% 4.69% Ardent Health Competitors -760.08% -30.10% -13.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ardent Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardent Health 0 2 9 2 3.00 Ardent Health Competitors 420 2241 4808 153 2.62

Valuation and Earnings

Ardent Health currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 50.08%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 430.60%. Given Ardent Health’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardent Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Ardent Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ardent Health $5.97 billion $210.34 million 8.45 Ardent Health Competitors $12.81 billion $234.98 million 1.80

Ardent Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ardent Health. Ardent Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ardent Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ardent Health beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Ardent Health Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Ardent Health Partners, Inc. is a subsidiary of EGI-AM Investments, L.L.C.

