Head to Head Comparison: Ardent Health (ARDT) versus Its Rivals

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ardent Health to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Ardent Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ardent Health
|3.73%
|16.07%
|4.69%
|Ardent Health Competitors
|-760.08%
|-30.10%
|-13.70%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ardent Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ardent Health
|0
|2
|9
|2
|3.00
|Ardent Health Competitors
|420
|2241
|4808
|153
|2.62
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Ardent Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ardent Health
|$5.97 billion
|$210.34 million
|8.45
|Ardent Health Competitors
|$12.81 billion
|$234.98 million
|1.80
Ardent Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ardent Health. Ardent Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ardent Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Ardent Health beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Ardent Health Company Profile
Ardent Health Partners, Inc. owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Ardent Health Partners, Inc. is a subsidiary of EGI-AM Investments, L.L.C.
