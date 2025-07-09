Head to Head Comparison: Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) & SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) and Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SoundHound AI and Serve Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundHound AI 0 4 4 0 2.50 Serve Robotics 0 0 3 3 3.50

SoundHound AI presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.39%. Serve Robotics has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 78.80%. Given Serve Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Serve Robotics is more favorable than SoundHound AI.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundHound AI $84.69 million 60.29 -$350.68 million ($0.55) -23.11 Serve Robotics $1.81 million 328.83 -$39.19 million ($1.06) -9.85

This table compares SoundHound AI and Serve Robotics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Serve Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoundHound AI. SoundHound AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Serve Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SoundHound AI has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Serve Robotics has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SoundHound AI and Serve Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundHound AI -184.34% -68.55% -39.51% Serve Robotics -3,318.21% -40.68% -38.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of SoundHound AI shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of SoundHound AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Serve Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Serve Robotics beats SoundHound AI on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant. The company's products also include CaiNET software that uses machine learning to enhance how domains work together to handle queries; CaiLAN software that arbitrates responses so users get answers from the right domain; Dynamic Interaction a real-time, multimodal customer service interface; Smart Ordering which offers an easy-to-understand voice assistant for restaurants; Employee Assist; automatic speech recognition; natural language understanding; wake words; custom domains; text-to-speech; and embedded voice solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

