Head-To-Head Comparison: Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) vs. Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Free Report) and Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) are both consumer goods companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Swedish Match AB (publ) and Turning Point Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedish Match AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 0.00 Turning Point Brands 0 0 5 1 3.17

Turning Point Brands has a consensus target price of $76.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.33%. Given Turning Point Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Turning Point Brands is more favorable than Swedish Match AB (publ).

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedish Match AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Turning Point Brands $360.66 million 3.55 $39.81 million $2.28 31.33

This table compares Swedish Match AB (publ) and Turning Point Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Turning Point Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Swedish Match AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Turning Point Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Turning Point Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Swedish Match AB (publ) and Turning Point Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedish Match AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Turning Point Brands 10.19% 27.70% 9.78%

Summary

Turning Point Brands beats Swedish Match AB (publ) on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names. The company offers chewing tobacco products under the Red Man and Big Duke brand names; chew bags under the Thunder and Göteborgs Rapé brands; and tobacco bits under the Oliver Twist brand name. In addition, it provides cigars under the Garcia y Vega, Game by Garcia y Vega, 1882, White Owl, and Jackpot brands; matches under the Solstickan, Nitedals, Fiat Lux, and Redheads brand names; lighters under the Cricket brand; and complementary products, such as razors, batteries, and light bulbs under the Fiat Lux brand name. Further, the company distributes third party tobacco products. It markets its products through convenience stores, tobacconists, gasoline stations, supermarkets, bars, restaurants, airports, and ferries, as well as e-commerce and own stores. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. As of November 25, 2022, Swedish Match AB (publ) operates as a subsidiary of Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V..

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand. The Stoker’s Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff tobacco and loose-leaf chewing tobacco products under the Stoker’s, Beech-Nut, Durango, Trophy, and Wind River brands. Its Creative Distribution Solutions segment market and distribute other products without tobacco and/or nicotine to individual consumers through VaporFi B2C online platform, as well as non-traditional retail through VaporBeast. In addition, it markets and distributes cannabis accessories and tobacco products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors and retail merchants in the independent and chain convenience stores, tobacco outlets, food stores, mass merchandising, drug store, and non-traditional retail channels. The company was formerly known as North Atlantic Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to Turning Point Brands, Inc. in November 2015. Turning Point Brands, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

