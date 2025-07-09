Head-To-Head Review: Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF – Get Free Report) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ability shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ability and Nutanix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nutanix 0 2 12 1 2.93

Earnings and Valuation

Nutanix has a consensus price target of $90.71, indicating a potential upside of 19.16%. Given Nutanix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Ability.

This table compares Ability and Nutanix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nutanix $2.15 billion 9.50 -$124.78 million N/A N/A

Ability has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix.

Profitability

This table compares Ability and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability N/A N/A N/A Nutanix 0.97% -21.32% 6.00%

Risk and Volatility

Ability has a beta of -439.16, indicating that its stock price is 44,016% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nutanix beats Ability on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ability

Ability Inc. provides systems for off-air cellular and satellite interception, and geolocation worldwide. The company engages in the interception of cellular and satellite communication networks for surveillance, border security, anti-terror, anti-crime, intelligence gathering, reconnaissance, target tracking, airport security, and tracking suspicious people for use by the ministries of defense, national agencies, secret services and security officers, federal police forces and presidential police, homeland security organizations, border control forces, integrators, anti-drug organizations and law enforcement units, and ministries of interior and justice, as well as armies, navies, and air forces. It also provides tactical and strategic interception systems for Thuraya, Iridium, and IsatPhone Pro that intercepts voice calls, SMS, data traffic, call related information, and detecting location of satellite phones; and systems to intercept VSAT, DCME, and other satellite links. In addition, the company offers cellular interception systems, which include Unlimited Interceptor, a geolocation system that detects the location of phones participating in intercepted conversations; GoDown, a system in cellular phones to change operational mode and operates as a selective jammer for prison-related projects; and In-Between Interception System that supports GSM, UMTS, and LTE networks. Further, it provides various IMSI catcher configurations and CDMA interception systems. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

