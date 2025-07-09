Head-To-Head Review: Brunswick (NYSE:BC) versus Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) and Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Clarus pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Brunswick pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Clarus pays out -4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brunswick pays out 142.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brunswick has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Brunswick is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Clarus has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus 0 2 3 0 2.60 Brunswick 0 7 7 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Clarus and Brunswick, as provided by MarketBeat.

Clarus currently has a consensus price target of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Brunswick has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.02%. Given Clarus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Clarus is more favorable than Brunswick.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Clarus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Brunswick shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Clarus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Brunswick shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus and Brunswick’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus -31.09% -3.37% -2.73% Brunswick 1.62% 12.88% 4.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarus and Brunswick”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus $264.32 million 0.52 -$52.29 million ($2.07) -1.72 Brunswick $5.24 billion 0.74 $130.10 million $1.21 49.02

Brunswick has higher revenue and earnings than Clarus. Clarus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunswick, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brunswick beats Clarus on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes. This segment offers its products for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and other outdoor recreation activities under the Black Diamond Equipment and PIEPS brands. The Adventure segment offers engineered automotive roof racks, trays, mounting systems, luggage boxes, carriers, recovery boards, and accessories under the Rhino-Rack brand; and overlanding and off-road vehicle recovery and extraction tracks for the overland and the off-road market under the MAXTRAX brand, as well as sells and retails overlanding and off-road vehicle under the TRED brand. It markets and distributes its products through independent specialty stores and specialty chains, sporting goods and outdoor recreation stores, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers; and independent distributors, as well as through its websites. The company was formerly known as Black Diamond, Inc. and changed its name to Clarus Corporation in August 2017. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands. The Engine P&A segment offers engine parts and consumables, electrical products, boat parts and systems, and engine oils and lubricants through aftermarket retailers, dealers, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers for marine and non-marine markets under the Mercury, Mercury Precision Parts, Quicksilver, and Seachoice brands; and distributes marine parts and accessories. The Navico Group segment provides products and systems for the marine, recreational vehicle (RV), specialty vehicle, mobile, and industrial markets, as well as aftermarket channels; and marine electronics, sensors, control systems, instruments, power systems, and general accessories under the Ancor, Attwood, B&G, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, C-MAP, CZone, Lenco, Lowrance, Marinco, Mastervolt, MotorGuide, Progressive Industries, ProMariner, RELiON, Simrad, and Whale brand names. The Boat segment offers Sea Ray sport boats and cruisers; Bayliner sport cruisers, runabouts, and Heyday wake boats; Boston Whaler fiberglass offshore boats; Lund fiberglass fishing boats; Crestliner, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft aluminum fishing, utility, pontoon, and deck boats; Thunder Jet heavy-gauge aluminum boats; Veer recreational and fishing boats; and the freedom boat club, dealer services, and technology to the marine industry through dealers and distributors. Brunswick Corporation was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois.

