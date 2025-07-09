Head to Head Survey: Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) and Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) and Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Greenwave Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellium has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and Constellium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwave Technology Solutions -71.79% -111.11% -65.95% Constellium 0.92% 7.74% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Constellium 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenwave Technology Solutions and Constellium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Constellium has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.22%. Given Constellium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Constellium is more favorable than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and Constellium”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwave Technology Solutions $33.32 million 0.37 -$23.92 million ($81.82) 0.00 Constellium $7.34 billion 0.28 $56.00 million $0.46 31.48

Constellium has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions. Greenwave Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Constellium shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Constellium beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders. In addition, the company process nonferrous metals, such as aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, alloys, and mixed metal products; and sells catalytic converters recovered from end-of-life vehicles to processors that extracts nonferrous precious metals comprising platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It serves large corporations, industrial manufacturers, retail customers, and government organizations. The company was formerly known as MassRoots, Inc and changed its name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. in October 2021. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, as well as foil stock for the flexible packaging market. This segment also supplies automotive body sheets and heat exchangers for the automotive market; and specialty reflective sheets. The Aerospace & Transportation segment provides rolled aluminum products, including aerospace plates, sheets, and extrusions; and aerospace wing skins, as well as plates and sheets for use in transportation, industry, and defense applications. The Automotive Structures & Industry segment offers extruded aluminium products and aluminium structural components for the automotive industry, including crash-management systems, body structures, side impact beams, and battery enclosures; and fabricates hard and soft alloy extruded profiles for various industry applications in the automotive, engineering, rail, and other transportation end markets. This segment also provides downstream technology and services, which include pre-machining, surface treatment, research and development, and technical support services. It sells its products directly or through distributors in France, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States, as well as Shanghai, and Seoul. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

