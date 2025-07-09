Head to Head Survey: KB Home (NYSE:KBH) & Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

KB Home has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KB Home and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Home $6.93 billion 0.55 $655.02 million $7.55 7.05 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina $767.70 million 1.74 $169.19 million $0.84 13.64

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina. KB Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of KB Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of KB Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KB Home and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Home 8.47% 14.02% 8.14% Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 14.52% 12.51% 6.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for KB Home and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Home 1 7 3 1 2.33 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 0 0 4 0 3.00

KB Home presently has a consensus price target of $66.14, suggesting a potential upside of 24.27%. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 29.14%. Given Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is more favorable than KB Home.

Summary

KB Home beats Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides financial services, such as insurance products and title services, as well as mortgage banking services, including residential consumer mortgage loans to homebuyers. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. The company also provides rail transportation services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel and raw material. It markets its products under the Loma Negra, San Martín, Plasticor, Cacique Plus, Cacique Max, Loma Negra Plus, and Lomax brands. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Intercement Trading E Inversiones Argentina Sociedad Limitada.

