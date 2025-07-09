HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $23,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1,934.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $15,039,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,413,400.80. This trade represents a 34.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $103.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

