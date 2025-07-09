Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 11,337 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,937.84. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the acquisition, the director owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

