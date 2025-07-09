HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives $31.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HealthStream Price Performance
HealthStream stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. HealthStream has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $838.08 million, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.93 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HealthStream Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.
HealthStream declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.
Further Reading
