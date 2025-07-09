Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 219,129.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,234,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,285,970,000 after buying an additional 22,224,106 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter valued at $110,503,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,244,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter valued at $71,030,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $318.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.19. Heico Corporation has a twelve month low of $216.68 and a twelve month high of $328.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Heico ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total value of $106,479.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $448,650. The trade was a 19.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $11,978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 157,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,659,685.29. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,056 shares of company stock worth $22,699,941. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Heico from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $352.00 price target on Heico and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Heico from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.36.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

