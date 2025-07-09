Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “HOTELS & MOTELS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hilton Grand Vacations to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations 1 3 4 0 2.38 Hilton Grand Vacations Competitors 269 1598 1599 51 2.41

Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.72%. As a group, “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies have a potential upside of 0.82%. Given Hilton Grand Vacations’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hilton Grand Vacations has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations $4.98 billion $47.00 million 142.72 Hilton Grand Vacations Competitors $3.30 billion $347.52 million 24.77

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hilton Grand Vacations has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Hilton Grand Vacations is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations 0.68% 9.93% 1.67% Hilton Grand Vacations Competitors -12.17% -49.20% 1.63%

Risk & Volatility

Hilton Grand Vacations has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilton Grand Vacations’ peers have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of shares of all “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans. Resort Operations and Club Management segment manages and operates the clubs which offers exchange, leisure travel, and reservation services, as well as engages in the rental of inventory made available due to ownership exchanges through its club programs, and provides ancillary services including food and beverage, retail and spa at timeshare properties. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.