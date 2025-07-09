Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 14th (NASDAQ:HKPD)

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology’s (NASDAQ:HKPD – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 14th. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology had issued 1,403,685 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $5,614,740 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
NASDAQ HKPD opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.79.
