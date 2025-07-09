Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 14th (NASDAQ:HKPD)

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology’s (NASDAQ:HKPD – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 14th. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology had issued 1,403,685 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $5,614,740 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ HKPD opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

About Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology

Hong Kong Pharma is an exempted limited liability company formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands on August 17, 2023. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Hong Kong Pharma conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Joint Cross Border Logistics Company Limited and V-Alliance Technology Supplies Limited, each a limited liability corporation incorporated in Hong Kong and collectively referred to as HK Subsidiaries.

