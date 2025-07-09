Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.01.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $915.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $95,105,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,487,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $28,380,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 90.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,147,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 499,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

