Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1,462.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,390 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,796 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,109.41. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 326,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,375 shares of company stock worth $3,049,277. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

