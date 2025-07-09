Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis Acquires 98 Shares of Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis acquired 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($203.83).

Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ithaca Energy alerts:

On Thursday, June 5th, Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis bought 103 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £149.35 ($203.03).

Ithaca Energy Trading Up 4.2%

LON ITH opened at GBX 160.20 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.65. Ithaca Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 94.38 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.51). The stock has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.29.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.