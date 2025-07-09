Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $34.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ichor has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.49 million, a PE ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,114.84. This trade represents a 3.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ichor in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Ichor by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ichor by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 570.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

