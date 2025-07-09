IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IDA opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.82. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $91.79 and a twelve month high of $120.84.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.24 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.10%.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

