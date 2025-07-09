Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $11.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMUX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Get Immunic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IMUX

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of IMUX opened at $0.83 on Friday. Immunic has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,726 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

(Get Free Report

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.