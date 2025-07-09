Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.09 and traded as high as C$5.02. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 98,525 shares changing hands.

Imperial Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$815.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Colwill sold 10,000 shares of Imperial Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.86, for a total value of C$38,600.00. Also, Director J. Brian Kynoch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.61, for a total value of C$46,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,650 shares of company stock valued at $407,913. 49.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.