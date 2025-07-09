Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDEC. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $112,953,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1,552.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 102,369 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 276.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 101,846 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $3,426,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of BATS BDEC opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $45.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.