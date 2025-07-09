Insider Buying: MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Purchases 54 Shares of Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Allanson bought 54 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 367 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £198.18 ($269.41).

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 368 ($5.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £222.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 448.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 468.59. MJ Gleeson plc has a one year low of GBX 360 ($4.89) and a one year high of GBX 654 ($8.89).

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.

