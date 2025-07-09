Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Purchases 15 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg purchased 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,044 ($14.19) per share, with a total value of £156.60 ($212.89).

Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Andrew Agg sold 93,376 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,078 ($14.65), for a total transaction of £1,006,593.28 ($1,368,397.61).

On Friday, June 13th, Andrew Agg bought 21,870 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,059 ($14.40) per share, with a total value of £231,603.30 ($314,849.51).

On Monday, June 9th, Andrew Agg bought 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,035 ($14.07) per share, with a total value of £144.90 ($196.98).

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NG opened at GBX 1,031 ($14.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,056.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,003.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of GBX 645 ($8.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,145.50 ($15.57).

About National Grid

National Grid ( LON:NG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 55.60 ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Grid had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Grid plc will post 66.9851952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

