Insider Buying: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Buys 18,000 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lawford purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.90 per share, with a total value of C$250,200.00.
Michael Lawford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 29th, Michael Lawford sold 4,127 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$58,108.16.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Michael Lawford sold 6,845 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$93,502.70.
NuVista Energy Trading Up 2.0%
TSE:NVA opened at C$14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.19. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$10.34 and a 52 week high of C$16.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
