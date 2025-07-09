Insider Buying: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Buys 18,000 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lawford purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.90 per share, with a total value of C$250,200.00.

Michael Lawford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

On Thursday, May 29th, Michael Lawford sold 4,127 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$58,108.16.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Michael Lawford sold 6,845 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$93,502.70.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 2.0%

TSE:NVA opened at C$14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.19. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$10.34 and a 52 week high of C$16.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Desjardins raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of NuVista Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NuVista Energy

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.