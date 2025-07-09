Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) CAO Sells 366 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $25,349.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 108,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,055.36. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, May 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,928 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $108,719.92.

Block Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on XYZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Block from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Block from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Argus set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on XYZ

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.