Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Sells 1,342 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $92,946.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 590,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,883,277.62. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Brian Grassadonia sold 6,494 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $366,196.66.
NYSE:XYZ opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.00.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
