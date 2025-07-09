Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Sells 1,342 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $92,946.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 590,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,883,277.62. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Brian Grassadonia sold 6,494 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $366,196.66.

Block Price Performance

NYSE:XYZ opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Block from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $79.00 price target on Block and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Block from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

