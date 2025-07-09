Insider Selling: LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) CEO Sells 5,250 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,288,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,182,618. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $58,537.50.

On Thursday, June 5th, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $54,075.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $55,912.50.

On Thursday, May 1st, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $54,285.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. LendingClub Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 2.44.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $217.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingClub by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc increased its stake in LendingClub by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 32,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

