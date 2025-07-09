Insider Selling: Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report) Director Sarah James sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Stock Performance

Shares of INR opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Get Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INR shares. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

About Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.