Insider Selling: SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells 3,310 Shares of Stock

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $60,473.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 279,121 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,540.67. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $774.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.93. SiBone has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiBone in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiBone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiBone during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of SiBone by 13,950.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SiBone by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 208,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SiBone in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SiBone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SiBone in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

