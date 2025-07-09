Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Sells 326 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,714.34. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $302.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.59 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.93.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 396.08% and a net margin of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

