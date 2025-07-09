Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells 7,094 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 7,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $391,659.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 229,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,647,120.33. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $9,515,792.37.

On Monday, June 30th, Steven Conine sold 21,963 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $1,142,295.63.

On Friday, June 20th, Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,482,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Steven Conine sold 73,095 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $2,953,038.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Steven Conine sold 2,246 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $89,862.46.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Steven Conine sold 4,861 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $195,023.32.

On Monday, May 12th, Steven Conine sold 9,798 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $392,115.96.

Wayfair stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 2.97.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on W. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 681.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,944 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,596,000 after acquiring an additional 782,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $31,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $30,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

