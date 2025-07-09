Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $53.75 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $47.00 to $48.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.16.

Shares of IBKR opened at $56.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,351,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,108,000 after purchasing an additional 280,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 193,497 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8,249.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,494,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,950,000 after buying an additional 1,476,135 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,453,000 after buying an additional 1,343,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

