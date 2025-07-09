Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intrusion from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INTZ

Intrusion Stock Down 3.9%

INTZ stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 127.39% and a negative return on equity of 950.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.