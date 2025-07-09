Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $900.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $785.00 to $900.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 price objective (up previously from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $798.27.

Intuit stock opened at $781.48 on Monday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $790.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $725.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total value of $48,116,427.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,000,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,460,107.21. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,252 shares of company stock valued at $208,518,508. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,854,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $109,988,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $237,244,000. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $3,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

