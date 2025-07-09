Investors Purchase Large Volume of Eli Lilly and Company Call Options (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 68,757 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 54% compared to the typical volume of 44,622 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $777.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $769.37 and a 200-day moving average of $800.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $737.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

