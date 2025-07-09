Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invitation Home were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,646,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,213 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,432 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Invitation Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,743,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,820,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Home Price Performance
NYSE:INVH opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Invitation Home has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84.
Invitation Home Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.65%.
Insider Activity
In other Invitation Home news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of Invitation Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.97.
Invitation Home Company Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
