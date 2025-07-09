IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 149,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 284,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
IOBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised IO Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IO Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the first quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in IO Biotech by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IO Biotech by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
