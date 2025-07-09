IREN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IREN)

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 145,126 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 87% compared to the typical volume of 77,645 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in IREN by 1,307.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,684,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,999 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP bought a new stake in IREN in the first quarter valued at about $20,500,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in IREN in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,544,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in IREN by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,602,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,005 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in IREN by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,697,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 822,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IREN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IREN from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IREN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of IREN from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IREN presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of IREN opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. IREN has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. IREN had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IREN will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

