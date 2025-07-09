iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 22,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 22,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.