iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,534.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,207,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,497 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,473,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,277,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,632,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,655,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $116.13.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

