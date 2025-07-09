iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Trading Up 4.4% – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 1,207,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 181,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Trading Up 4.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Get iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 3,680.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.