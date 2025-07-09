Ishbia Mat Sells 400,036 Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $1,620,145.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,499,532 shares in the company, valued at $14,173,104.60. This represents a 10.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $1,728,155.52.

On Monday, June 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,148.68.

On Friday, June 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $1,648,148.32.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,149.04.

On Monday, June 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,147.60.

On Friday, June 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $1,608,144.72.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,596,143.64.

UWM Trading Up 4.0%

UWM stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.68. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). UWM had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -307.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

