James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 73,504 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2,189.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.12.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of JHX opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $43.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $971.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

